Winter Car Care Checklist For Holiday Travel

GREENSBORO, NC -- AAA anticipates a record number of Christmas holiday travelers will drive to their destinations this year, and that is all the more reason for drivers to prepare their cars for the trip.

David Dew, general manager of Honest-1 Auto Care in Greensboro, said four big items on the checklist are windshield wipers, tires, an emergency kit and "life hack" objects.

WINDSHIELD WIPERS

Make sure wipers are not torn or frayed on the edges

A good wiper should be pliable and solid all the way through with no rips on the ends

$20 -$30 is the average cost of a decent pair

Check and fill up fluid reservoir (usually marked with the same symbol as the one on the dash; do not put just water in the reservoir (can freeze and cause damage to the system)

TIRES

Check for good tread with the penny trick: put a penny into the tread, and if you don't see the top of Abraham Lincoln's head, it's good. If you do see his head, it's time for new tires

Check tire pressure (at a gas station or using a handheld meter / digital gage); a good pressure in most passenger cars is 30 - 35 PSI

EMERGENCY KIT

Cell phone (to call police or Highway Patrol if stuck)

Phone charger

Non-perishable shacks and water bottles

Flashlight

Whistle

Candle (can heat the car on console)

Warm clothes

Shovel

Kitty litter

LIFE HACKS

Put kitty litter on the ground near the car to avoid slipping

Place a large piece of cardboard or a commercial cover on the windshield before temperatures dip to freezing

Leave windshield wipers up before snow or frost

Keep the gas tank full (gas has a very low freezing temperature, but keeping the gas tank above the freezing mark is beneficial in case the car gets stuck









Copyright 2016 WFMY