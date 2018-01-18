Winter Storm Creates Dangerously Icy Roads In Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - A winter storm pounded the city of Winston-Salem on Wednesday.

It brought snow, sleet, ice, and dangerously low temperatures.

Drivers were faced with hazardous road conditions.

Winston-Salem police responded to more than 60 car accidents, most with minor injuries.

Police also helped over 100 stranded drivers in the snow.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, more than 1,300 people are killed on snowy or icy pavement every winter.

Black ice is the main concern.

It forms when the temps drop below 32 degrees.

Black ice could be on the road if you see any dark or glossy spots.

The most common places for black ice include bridges, overpasses, and shaded areas.

Police are urging drivers to stay home until NCDOT crews clear the roadways.

