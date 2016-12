Can you believe it? 2016 is almost over!

It's been a pretty good year for the Good Morning Show!

There was a new baby added to the family, a major anniversary and many laughter as well as bloopers in between.

As we wind down 2016 and ring in the new year, here is the 2016 Year-End Best of GMS.

Click on the video above to watch some of the moments.

Happy New Year!

