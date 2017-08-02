You Can Be A Ball Person At The Winston-Salem Open

Winston Salem Open Ball Chaser Tryouts (Photo: WFMY)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- The US Open makes it's stop in the Triad in August and you can take the court with the pros. The tennis tournament is hosting tryouts for ball persons. On Friday, August 4th from 4:00 - 5:30 p.m. people ages 12 and older can tryout to play a very important role in each match.

Tryouts are at the Wake Forest University Indoor Tennis Center. Ball persons must have working knowledge of tennis, be able to stand and run for one hour or more and have the ability to concentrate for extended lengths of time.

Ball persons must also be able to go to at least three of four training sessions happening at 4:00 p.m. on the following dates:

1. Monday, August 7th, 2017

2. Wednesday, August 9th, 2017

4. Monday, August 14th, 2017 5. Wednesday, August 16th, 2017

You can register to be a ball person by following this link: https://goo.gl/forms/ 0ld4hPtZQWuJ5pNy1 Or visit their website for more information.

Copyright 2017 WFMY