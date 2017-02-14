You Can Help Triad Schools Restock School Supplies

(Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, NC -- More than 100 days of school have passed and school supplies are running low. Each year teachers spend hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars to make sure students have what they need to learn. In Guilford County more than 63% of students cannot afford the tools they need for class.

The Guilford Education Alliance works year-round to make sure teachers and students have supplies. Teachers are invited to browse the Teacher Supply Warehouse several times a year and take home free supplies. In February the warehouse is hosting a supply drive called Love Our Teachers And Schools (LOTS).

The most needed supplies in February are no. 2 pencils, two-pocket folders, copy paper, marble notebooks, glue sticks, colored pencils, colored markers, crayons, tissues and hand sanitizer. You can donate by dropping off supplies at the warehouse or at a donation location.

The Teacher Supply Warehouse is located at 311 Pamona Drive, Suite E in Greensboro. You can also drop off supplies at the Staples on West Wendover Avenue and United Way of Greater High Point at 201 Church Avenue. You can organize a supply drive or schedule a donation at the warehouse by calling (336) 841-8041.

Schools in Forsyth County are in need of supplies as well. Right now their supply warehouse needs glue sticks, crayons, tissues, hand sanitizer and filler paper. To schedule a drop off call (336) 671-1078. The warehouse accepts donations every Tuesday and Thursday from 3:30 - 5:30 and every first and third Saturday of the month from 9:00 - 11:00 AM.

Both supply warehouses gladly accept monetary donations to purchase supplies. To donate in Forsyth County send checks to Forysth Education Partnership at P.O. Box 141, Winston-Salem, NC 27102. Find out how to send donations to Guilford County on their website.

