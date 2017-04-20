Your Big Idea Can Make You Big Bucks!

GREENSBORO, NC -- Has someone ever told you: "That's a great idea! You should figure out how to make money with that!" Well, April is Financial Literacy Month and you have the chance to learn how that big idea can lead to big bucks!

Chisa Pennix Brown of Lady Bizness joined Eric Chilton on the Good Morning Show to talk about an event that can take your ideas from being on paper... to making paper! Lady Bizness is partnering with NCA&T for an event called Monetize Your Ideas. Attendees will learn how to create a business offering services & products online.They'll learn about Ebooks, podcasts, blogs, webinars, magazines, t-shirt lines and more!

She also talked about things people should consider before starting a business, expectations, and possible red flags.

The Monetize Your Ideas Workshop is free and open to the public on Monday, April 24th from 6:00pm to 8:00pm in Room 108 of the academic building on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University. The address is 1602 Bluford Street, Greensboro, NC 27411.

Register by clicking here.

