Your Teen Needs A Summer Job. How To Help?

"Jobs" on wooden block and magnifying glass on newspaper background (Photo: Thinkstock)

As summer gets closer, you might be wondering how your teen will be spending their vacation. Staying home, playing video games or talking on the phone hours on end isn’t an option. Working- getting paid – is a more productive way to spend their summer months.

How can you help your teen get a summer job?

I have 3 tips.

1) Aside from the traditional job route – restaurants, retail, or lawn work. Help your teen figure out what they’re good at. What are their interests? Let them foster an entrepreneurial spirit. If they’re good at organizing then they can offer organization services – rooms, garages, attics.

2) You and your teen can create a list of people who might know of job opportunities. And network with people they know – teachers, sport coaches, neighbors, friends’ parents.

3) Get your teen ready for a real job interview. Talk about what to wear. Questions that could be asked. Ways to answers interview questions. Encourage them to research the company and position that they want. You want your teen to be prepared for the interview.

Blanca Cobb is a WFMY News 2 Contributing Editor, body language expert and keynote speaker/corporate trainer who covers nonverbal communication, psychology and behavior. Follow her @blancacobb. The opinions expressed in this article are exclusively hers.

