You're Invited! Baby Belly Bazaar

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Calling all moms and moms-to-be! This weekend, you can find everything you need to know before you welcome baby in one place!

You're invited to the Baby Belly Bazaar in Greensboro.

The Baby Belly Bazaar is a free festival featuring local artists, educators, belly painting, service providers and raffles.

Moms and moms-to-be will be able to try a little massage, essential oils and herbs to help with pregnancy, labor and delivery. There will be plenty of shopping as well!

This year's Baby Belly Bazaar is at the new Magnolia Birth Center at 2122 Enterprise Road in Greensboro.

While you're there, you can take a tour of Magnolia Birth Center and check out its new opportunities for education, pre-natal care, water birth, natural childbirth, postnatal programs and other services.

For more information, you can check out the event's website.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

For News Tips: news@wfmy.com or 336-379-9316

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Pictures and Videos: myphotos@wfmy.com

Copyright 2017 WFMY