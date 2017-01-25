You're Invited! Project Potential Fundraiser To Send Kids To College

LEXINGTON, NC -- This weekend, you can check out some of the Triad's most talented acts and help local students go to college at the same time!

Anna Hayes joined Tracey MCain on the Good Morning Show to talk more about "Dancing and More with Project Potential Stars"!

It's a fundraiser that benefits Project Potential of Lexington which raises money to send Lexington High School students to college. They identify students entering the ninth grade and these students are mentored throughout their four years of high school. Their biggest emphasis is on programming and making sure students are prepared when applying for colleges and universities. These students are given the opportunity to be the first generation to attend college in their families.

So the Dancing With the Project Potential Stars is a talent show with a twist! People go online and pay to vote for their favorite acts -- which is how the money is raised.

Brother and sister duo Naquia and Naquel Woods are performing this weekend and showed off their skills!

Dancing with the Project Potential Stars is this Sunday, January 29th at 4:00 pm at the Eddie Smith Civic Center. The address is 217 S Main St, Lexington. WFMY News 2s Tanya Rivera is the emcee. For more information, click here.

