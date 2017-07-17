Youth Poets Represent Greensboro At Brave New Voices Competition

Youth Poetry Slam Team Competes In Brave New Voices World Competition

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A group of Triad poets is headed to a huge competition July 19-22 in the Bay Area, California. And when the Gate City Youth Poetry Slam Team arrives at the Brave New Voices Festival, they will be among the most outstanding and outspoken youth poets from around the world.

The group, which is coached and mentored by poet Josephus III, is going back to the competition for a seventh year to compete against some of the bet youth poets in the world.

"These youth have been working very hard all summer. They have been practicing non stop for the past two months in order to get ready for this competition, said Josephus Thompson. "There will be 50 teams from all over the world competing. They get a chance to showcase some of their skills so I am really just excited to put them in the mix."

Thompson told WFMY News 2's Tracey McCain he hopes his young poets take away more than just a win from this competition.

"I hope they learn about themselves. Learning themselves is the most important aspect, the competition allows them to sharpen their skills and hone their craft, but it gives them a chance to see what they can do against other poets their age and that's the biggest thing."

The team has competed in the festival for the past 7 years and each year, the community pitches in to help send these talented young people to represent the area.

The Gate City Youth Poetry Slam Team would appreciate your help again.

"Travel is expensive," said Thompson. "It costs about $5,000, so any amount would help. Ten students from Greensboro have earned the opportunity and we are pooling all of our resources to support this endeavor."

The students leave Tuesday, July 18, 2017 for the Brave New Voices competition July 19-22, 2017 in the Bay Area, California. The team appreciates donations to help them with expenses as they travel.

