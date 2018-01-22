YWCA Of High Point Holds #MeToo Discussion To Fight Sexual Harassment

Getty Images/ #MeToo Survivor's March

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The YWCA of High Point, a nonprofit organization dedicated empowering women and promoting peace, is hosting a #MeToo campaign discussion on Tuesday.

The purpose of the event is for participants to learn how to recognize and fight sexual harassment, sexism, and sexual assault.

Dr. Jenn Brandt, the director of the Women's and Gender Studies program at High Point University, will facilitate a conversation around the women's rights movement and the context that gave way to the #MeToo movement.

The program event is sponsored by members of YWCA Social Justice Committee as part of their January Front Porch Conversation.

The #MeToo campaign continues to encourage people who have been sexually harassed or assaulted to share their story.

It started last year in response to the Harvey Weinstein controversy.

Actress Alyssa Milano took to Twitter asking women who've been sexually harassed or assaulted to write "Me Too" in their posts.

Since then, millions of women have spoken out and continue to do so.

The #MeToo discussion will be held at YWCA of High Point on West Westwood Avenue from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

