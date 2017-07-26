Good News: Stolen Car Found, Bad News: It's In A Pond

Crews pull a van from a Winston-Salem pond. No one was inside. (Photo: Custom)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Jeff Holden got the phone call from police Monday evening.

"They're like, I got good news and bad news. So I say, so what's the good news? And he's like we found your car," Holden explained, whose car was stolen a week and a half ago. "So what's the bad news? And he's like it's at the bottom of a lake."

Firefighters pulled Holden's van out of a pond Monday evening in Winston-Salem.

The car won't be usable again, but it's not a total wash for Holden.

"I'm in the Civil Air Patrol so I've got a lot of search and rescue gear that was in the car. The car was like an REI, just filled with gear. And I got that all back," he said.

Holden got his tools, knives and camping equipment back. He says the thieves didn't take anything important.

"There was a ladies' purse they had apparently stolen still in the car and it still had money in it," he added.

Now police and Holden are looking for the people responsible.

Holden has surveillance footage showing two people rummaging through his car and stealing it.

However, the video was not clear enough to get a suspect description.

Holden has a theory about why the thieves ditched the van.

"I think they were watching the Facebook posts (on the neighborhood watch group) and as soon as they saw the detailed description I posted, the car was too hot and they had to get rid of it," Holden said. "We'll be laughing at it probably a year from now and remember this day."

Copyright 2017 WFMY