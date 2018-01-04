Gov. Cooper: 700 Crashes, 20,000 Power Outages From NC Snow

WFMY News 2 photo (Photo: WFMY)

North Carolina's governor says the winter weather has caused hundreds of crashes around the state.



Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday morning that the North Carolina Highway Patrol had responded to 700 collisions and 300 other calls for assistance.

The storm has moved out of the central part of the state, but is still lashing coastal counties with snow and high winds early Thursday. Cooper said coastal areas have seen between 5 and 7 inches of snow already.

North Carolina authorities have reported a third death after a man slid off the road in snowy conditions and overturned his vehicle.State Emergency Management spokesman Keith Acree said that the man died in Beaufort County around 2 a.m. Thursday.The man's vehicle slid off the road into a ditch and overturned. Acree said the area had a lot of snow, and authorities determined it was a weather-related death.Acree identified the man as 29-year-old Joshua Wayne Biddle of Washington, North Carolina.The Highway Patrol had earlier reported that two men died in a weather-related crash in Moore County on Wednesday night.

Cooper said there were about 6,500 power outages reported, down from a peak of 20,000.



He said that frigid temperatures will mean that slick conditions could persist on roads into the weekend. He urged residents not to use the roads unless it was absolutely necessary.

