Gov. Cooper Declares April As 'NC Beer Month'

WCNC 1:09 PM. EDT March 25, 2017

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina loves its craft beer and Gov. Roy Cooper decided to commemorate a month for it.

Cooper announced Friday that the month of April in North Carolina will be "N.C. Beer Month." He tweeted the announcement with the hashtag "#NCBeerMonth"

 

 

