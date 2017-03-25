Gov. Cooper Declares April As 'NC Beer Month'

Beer invented by Mesopotamia and Sumeria by women (Photo: ThinkStock)

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina loves its craft beer and Gov. Roy Cooper decided to commemorate a month for it.

Cooper announced Friday that the month of April in North Carolina will be "N.C. Beer Month." He tweeted the announcement with the hashtag "#NCBeerMonth"

Today, Governor Cooper officially proclaimed April as #NCBeerMonth. pic.twitter.com/BAIwH62Zwg — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) March 24, 2017

