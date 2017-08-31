Gov. Cooper Declares State of Emergency Over Possible Gas Shortage

North Carolina Attorney General Roy Cooper, a Democrat, has condemned his state's Republican-sponsored voter ID law and constitutional amendment to ban same-sex marriage. (Raleigh News & Observer/MCT via Getty Images) (Photo: Raleigh News & Observer, 2013 MCT)

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a State of Emergency in anticipation of gasoline shortages caused by Hurricane Harvey.

RELATED: Colonial Pipeline Closes Key Gas Line After Harvey

RELATED: Triad Gas Prices on the Rise Because of Hurricane Harvey

RELATED: Gas Prices are up. Why It's Not Gouging.

Cooper issued an executive order Thursday he expects will help maintain gas supplies for the state. The order will temporarily waive the cap on maximum hours of service restrictions for fuel vehicles traveling in and through North Carolina.

“Hurricane Harvey’s damage to refineries in Texas and Louisiana could ripple throughout the southeast, causing gasoline shortages and rising prices,” Gov. Cooper said. “I’m taking action to make it easier to get gasoline into our state so North Carolinians who need gas can get it.”

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Thursday, the Colonial Pipeline announced it would shut down a key line that supplies gasoline to the South due to storm-related refinery shutdowns and Harvey's effect on its facilities west of Lake Charles, Louisiana.

The pipeline provides nearly 40 percent of the South's gasoline.

Copyright 2017 WFMY