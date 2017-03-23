Gov. Cooper: Money For Free Community College Plan To Come From Education Lottery

Governor Roy Cooper at Rockingham Community College. (Photo: WFMY)

Free community college - no loans, no debt.

That's a platform Governor Roy Cooper has been pushing since his campaign...and now he's working to fill that promise.

He's been touring community colleges all week with a stop at Rockingham Community College Thursday to talk more about his NC GROW scholarship program.

The program would help cover some of the costs for students wanting to go to community college. Governor Cooper says he's focusing on community colleges because that's where students can get training to build the workforce future employers need. He adds that the money will come from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

"Right now there's money being used from the education lottery for things that don't have to do with education," Governor Cooper explains. "We've got to stop that and we've got to make sure the education lottery is invested in public education."

Students have to meet certain criteria to receive money through Cooper's plan:

-They have to be recent high school graduates

-They have to have at least a 2.0 GPA

-They have to apply and qualify for other scholarships and grants

After students are awarded money for other scholarships and grants, the Education Lottery funds would cover the rest of that student's tuition.

It's important to note the Education Lottery doesn't decide where that money is spent; that's decided by the legislature. That means Governor Cooper's plan can only work if it gets approval in the House and Senate.



