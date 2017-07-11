Gov. Cooper Signs 'Britny's Law', Other Domestic Violence Protections

RALEIGH, N.C. - Governor Roy Cooper signed into law Tuesday, new regulations to protect domestic violence victims.



The most well-known of the three laws he signed is "Britny's Law", which is named after Britny Puryear who was shot and killed by her boyfriend in 2014.



"If Britny's law helps one family not lose a loved one or makes sure that one murderer never gets out, then all of our time and efforts are worth it," said Stephen Puryear, Britny's father.



The law will allow prosecutors to file a charge of 'First Degree Murder' against people who kill their partners.



'First-Degree Murder' carries a harsher sentence because prosecutors must prove the defendant planned the killing, which can be difficult in many domestic violence cases.

Now, prosecutors will be able to use previous domestic violence convictions as evidence of premeditation.



The other new laws will strengthen domestic violence protective orders and close a legal gap that will allow prosecutors and law enforcement to go after individuals who post private images of their partner online without their consent.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

"It's going to help us enforce the laws that are out here so that we can pick up somebody that's violent, whether it's the man or the woman," Catawba County Sheriff Coy Reid said.

© 2017 WCNC.COM