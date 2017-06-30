Gov. Cooper Signs ‘Brunch Bill' Into Law Allowing Earlier Sunday Alcohol Sales

Brunch. Pic. Thinkstock (Photo: Custom)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Buying alcohol on Sunday mornings can now be a reality in some North Carolina locales.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed Senate Bill 155, or the “Brunch Bill,” into law Friday, his office confirmed.

County commissioners and city councils can now pass ordinances allowing restaurants and retailers to sell alcohol starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays, instead of noon.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan told WFMY News 2, she supports passing a local ordinance to allow alcohol sales starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays. She's also been approached by many restaurant owners, anxious for the bill to become law.

The city will take up the issue to pass an ordinance at their next meeting on July 18th.

