Gov. Cooper: Stay Off The Roads

RALEIGH - Governor Roy Cooper urged North Carolina residents to stay off the roads Saturday morning in a news conference.

RELATED: Gov. Cooper Declares State of Emergency for Entire State

Cooper said the state of Emergency is still in effect for 100 counties after the winter storm that hit much of the state Friday night and early Saturday. Cooper said the highest snow totals were around the Triad, Greensboro and northern parts of the state. Cooper gave some numbers from the storm.

@RoyCooperNC: If I tell you anything, it would be stay home. Do not go out unless you absolutely have to. pic.twitter.com/0weMoSbtPK — WFMY News 2 (@WFMY) January 7, 2017

— 2,400 DOT employees are working the storm.

— 18,000 power outages throughout NC

— The State Highway Patrol investigated 260 collisions from midnight to 6 a.m.

— There was one fatality in Granville County. It's not known whether it's storm-related or not.

Cooper thanked the state employees for their help.

Copyright 2016 WFMY