Gov. Cooper Takes Steps to Ensure Heating Fuel Is Available During Cold Snap

Thermostat (Photo: Olivier Le Moal, Olivier Le Moal)

RALEIGH, N.C.--In anticipation of a forecast of cold weather Gov. Cooper signed Executive Order No. 30, declaring a state of emergency to temporarily waive the cap on maximum hours of service restrictions for fuel vehicles traveling in and through North Carolina.

Several additional states along the east coast are requesting similar waivers on hours of service restrictions.



“Freezing temperatures could cause rising prices and transportation challenges for propane and other fuels that keep homes warm,” Gov. Cooper said. “I’m taking action today to make it easier to get heating fuels into North Carolina for those who need it.”



The executive order will help propane and heating fuels move in and through the state more easily and quickly in response to delivery problems that could be caused by freezing temperatures in North Carolina and in the Northeast and Midwest. The order will also help meet continued demand for heating fuels. According to the North Carolina Propane Gas Association, North Carolina is the third largest user of propane in the country.



Price Gouging Law Now in Effect Statewide

Today’s executive order has also put North Carolina’s price gouging law into effect statewide for the next 30 days or for the duration of the emergency, whichever is less. The price gouging law prohibits overcharging in a time of crisis.



North Carolinians who spot potential gas price gouging may report it to the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office at ncdoj.gov or 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY