Gov. Cooper to Deliver State of the State Address Monday

North Carolina Attorney General, Roy Cooper, spoke to Mecklenburg County Democrats on Wednesday, September 10, 2014. (Photo: NBC Charlotte)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A little over two months after taking office, Governor Roy Cooper will deliver his first State of the State address on Monday.

Cooper's speech to the North Carolina General Assembly likely will highlight his budget priorities and potential areas of agreement elsewhere with Republican legislative leaders. The speech will be an opportunity for Cooper to speak directly with voters across the state.

RELATED: Power Showdown Between Gov. Cooper, Legislature in Court

Monday night marks Cooper's first State of the State address. The House and Senate will gather in the House chamber at the Legislative Building to listen. The speech also will be televised statewide.

Cooper is expected to speak about several topics that were at the forefront during last November’s election, including House Bill 2, teacher pay, and Medicaid. The speech could go a long way in setting the tone for Cooper’s tenure as North Carolina’s governor.

The address comes as he and GOP legislative leaders have been fighting in court over laws stripping gubernatorial powers. They also have been at odds on House Bill 2, the law limiting LGBT rights and directing which public bathrooms transgender people can use.

Copyright 2017 WCNC