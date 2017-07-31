Gov. Cooper Visiting Site Of Outer Banks Utility Damage

The damaged underground transmission cable that led to power outages across Ocracoke and Hatteras islands. (Photo: Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative)

RODANTHE, N.C. (AP) - Gov. Roy Cooper plans to visit the Outer Banks bridge where three transmission cables were damaged, causing the evacuation of tourists from two North Carolina islands.

A news release from the governor's office says Cooper will visit the Bonner Bridge, which spans the Oregon Inlet. Three cables were damaged Thursday by a construction company building a new bridge parallel to the current one.

After the stop, Cooper will visit local businesses in Rodanthe, a village south of the bridge on Hatteras Island.

The loss of all power to Hatteras and Ocracoke islands caused authorities to order tourists to evacuate. It's not known when they'll be able to return.

Electric cooperatives are using generators on the two islands after PCL Construction accidentally drove a steel casing into the underground transmission cable.

Island businesses fret about power outage losses

The power outage that drove tourists from two North Carolina islands is wiping out a significant chunk of the lucrative summer months for local businesses.



It could take one to two weeks to repair the blackout caused Thursday by construction crews working on the Bonner Bridge. While generators were being brought in, they came with instructions to use power only for necessities such as refrigerators and fans so they weren't overloaded.

Restaurant owner Jason Wells says his Ocracoke Island business is missing out on the more than $5,000 per day in sales it normally makes this time of year.

