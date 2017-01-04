Gov. Cooper Wants to Expand Medicaid, Repeal House Bill 2

Roy Cooper (Photo: WFMY)

DURHAM, N.C. -- North Carolina's new Democratic governor says he'll seek to expand Medicaid under President Barack Obama's health care overhaul, even though a state law prevents him from seeking expansion unilaterally.



Governor Roy Cooper said during an economic forum Wednesday that he would file paperwork with federal regulators by Friday.

"We have to accept Medicaid expansion that is being offered to our state," said Governor Cooper. "It will provide us significant investment. There is a reason I am saying this, not at a health clinic, not at a hospital, I’m saying this at an economic forum, an economic outlook forum because the jobs that it is going to bring, because it is fiscally responsible and because as governor, when I am looking at preparing a budget and when I am looking at the availability of funds for our state, for the health of our population, for our economy, you simply can’t turn it down."



A 2013 state law approved by former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory and GOP legislators declares that North Carolina won't expand Medicaid and says the General Assembly must sign off on any proposal by state officials to do so. But Cooper said the state law invades the governor's "core executive authority."

"I would rather not get into a dispute with that, I think it is important for us to try to be cooperative and I also think that we also move expeditiously. This has been debated back and forth for several years so it’s time now to move forward and someone needs to take action so I’m going to take action," said Governor Cooper.

If Medicaid is expanded, the federal government would cover 95-percent of the cost but the state would have to come up with the 5-percent.

"That either has to come from the state taxpayers or there’s another way for it to come, our North Carolina hospitals."

Cooper added, "Our hospitals will be by far the largest beneficiaries, of course their patients will and jobs that are created and the businesses and all of that will get the benefit all together but directly, the hospitals will get by far the largest benefit from this expansion. I would call on the North Carolina hospitals to step up and I’ve already had discussions with a number of CEOs this week, I would ask them to step up and be willing to place upon themselves, mandatory assessment in order to provide the 5-percent so we are there."



Cooper's announcement comes as President-elect Donald Trump and Republican congressional leaders pledge to repeal Obama's law.



Republican State Senate leader Phil Berger called Cooper's plans a "brazenly illegal attempt to force" Medicaid expansion upon state taxpayers. In a statement, Berger said, "Just days into his term as governor, Roy Cooper already intends to violate his oath of office with a brazenly illegal attempt to force a massive, budget-busting Obamacare expansion on North Carolina taxpayers. Cooper is three strikes and out on his attempt to break state law: he does not have the authority to unilaterally expand Obamacare, his administration cannot take steps to increase Medicaid eligibility and our Constitution does not allow him to spend billions of state tax dollars we don’t have to expand Obamacare without legislative approval.”

