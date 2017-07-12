Gov. Cooper Welcomes Tech Company Prescient to the Triad

Prescient Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

MEBANE, NC - Governor Roy Cooper welcomed a tech company to the state of North Carolina.

Prescient is a growing manufacturing company with an environmental friendly edge. Workers use recycled-content steel instead of wood when making buildings.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the plant on Senator Ralph Scott Parkway Wednesday morning.

During the ceremony, Governor Cooper acted as the guests speaker. He thanked company leaders for opening the new facility to help create at least 200 jobs.

"When you grow a company like Prescient, they work with technology to help build more affordable housing that is more environmentally sound , and we clearly need in North Carolina more affordable housing," said Governor Cooper.

The governor also praised the company for choosing to relocate its headquarters from Denver to Durham.

"This company is moving its world-wide headquarters to Durham because of the people here and our educational institutions," said Governor Cooper. "We have the infrastructure to help their company grow."

Governor Cooper hopes to welcome more tech and environmental friendly companies to the state.

