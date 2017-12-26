Gov. Roy Cooper Asks NC to Watch Forecast, Winter Weather Possible

RALEIGH - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper wants people to keep a watchful eye on the forecast this week due to the chance of winter weather.

“While it doesn't look like North Carolina will feel major impacts from this winter storm, we want everyone to keep an eye on the forecast as they travel during this busy holiday season,” said Cooper.

The National Weather Service is calling for a round of light wintry precipitation across the North Carolina foothills, southeast Piedmont, Sandhills region and into portions of the Coastal Plain late tonight into early Wednesday. The precipitation will likely fall as freezing rain though some snow may be mixed in. Accumulations, if any, are expected to remain very light as soil temperatures remain largely above freezing. The precipitation will end by midday Wednesday likely as a mix of rain or snow before weather clears in the afternoon.

A winter weather advisory is now in effect for the I-95 corridor of the Sandhills and southern Coastal Plain from midnight tonight to 10 a.m. Wednesday. Light freezing rain is expected in these areas that could result in slippery conditions on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. Power outages are not anticipated at this time.

