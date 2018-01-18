Winter Storm Affect: 2 Deaths, Thousands of Crashes, Thousands Without Power in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper said two people have died in relation to Wednesday’s snowstorm that blanketed much of North Carolina.

A car ran off a Washington County road – killing two people in the vehicle, Cooper confirmed.

The governor also said more than 2,000 crashes have been reported and nearly 9,000 people are still without power.

“Do not drive unless you absolutely have to,” Cooper said.

