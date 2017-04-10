WFMY
Gov. Roy Cooper Reaches 100 Days in Office

WNCN , WFMY 10:35 AM. EDT April 10, 2017

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today is the 100th day in office for Gov. Roy Cooper.

From the national controversy surrounding House Bill 2 to lawmakers’ attempts to strip the governor of power, he’s already had a lot to deal with.

Gov. Cooper has had what he may consider some success and also some bumps in the road in his first 100 days.

Education continues to be one of the top priorities of the governor. Since Cooper was sworn in about three months ago, he’s been touring the state discussing teacher pay.

A full repeal of HB2 was also a major issue for Cooper. Recently, HB142 was introduced and passed.

It’s not the full repeal Cooper, some other Democrats and organizations like the NCAA were looking for, but some are saying it’s a step in the right direction.

As for one of the struggles Cooper is facing, it’s the Republican-led General Assembly. The General Assembly passed laws to limit his powers, but Cooper has challenged those laws in court.

Judges have yet to rule if the laws created by the General Assembly are constitutional or not.

