Governor Cooper Celebrates NC Craft Beer

Governor Cooper Celebrates North Carolina Craft Beer

WFMY News 2 , WFMY 12:37 AM. EDT April 24, 2017

RALEIGH, NC -- Governor Roy Cooper supported the craft beer industry in Raleigh Saturday. 

He attended the Brewgaloo NC Craft Beer Festival. Cooper says, "craft beer is not only fun, but it’s important to North Carolina’s economy.” He posted a video on social media of him at the event. 


In March, Cooper announced that the month of April in North Carolina is now known as NC Beer Month. The Governor says craft beer is big industry for North Carolina, and it attracts tourism and economic growth for communities of all sizes. There are more than 200 breweries across the state.

