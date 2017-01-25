Gov. Cooper Pushes For Teacher Pay Raises, Releases Top 10 Education Issues

RALEIGH, N.C.--A few hours before the North Carolina General Assembly reconvened Wednesday for a long legislative session, Gov. Roy Cooper began the day by addressing educators and administrators.

Cooper was a guest speaker at The Public School Forum of North Carolina’s third annual Eggs and Issues Breakfast. He talked about some of his goals this session for helping public schools in the state.

“We have to invest in our people, we have to invest in public education. Today, a lot of these people are in the business community. We have to encourage them to push public education and getting our teacher salaries up,” Cooper said.

“There’s going to be debate over whether they continue to reduce corporate tax and personal income tax that mostly benefits the wealthy, or whether we’re going to invest in education. In order to get our teacher salaries where we want them to be, we have to choose education.”

Forum executive director Keith Poston and program director James E. Ford revealed the organization’s Top 10 Education Issues for 2017. Two of the items are increasing pay for teachers and principals.

Poston and the governor said North Carolina ranks 41st in teacher pay and 50th for principals.

“The data shows that one of the best things you can do for these struggling schools is to have a great principal, and when we rank 50th in the country in pay, that shows that we’re not going to attract the kind of people or keep the kind of people that we need,” Cooper said.

“Kids just aren’t getting into teaching anymore. We have to show them that we value them. You start with pay, and then you reward them for becoming better teachers, getting their masters degree, getting their certification, things that make sure they’re getting better.”

Governor Cooper talked about offering scholarships to students in the field of education, as a way of getting the state’s top students to stay in the state for college and for careers in education.

Mary Ann Danowitz, the dean of the college of education at North Carolina State University, said she was pleased to hear Cooper talk about the connection between education and the future labor force for the state.

“If we can keep that connection in mind, we’re going to bring more people forward to invest in education,” Danowitz said.

Increasing compensation for teachers and principals is at the top of Danowitz’s request list. She said public education in North Carolina is doing a good job, but it can be even better with more support from the state legislature.

“It’s very hard to keep the best and the brightest with the deepest commitment in North Carolina, because there are strong magnets to take them out of the state to provide the standard of living that they hope for and aspire to for themselves and their families,” Danowitz said.

The governor said there are a lot of Republican members of the General Assembly who care about public schools in North Carolina, and he looks forward to working across party lines to put together a budget that supports teachers and students.

Forum president Keith Poston said that is a necessity and one of the reasons his organization invites legislators to participate in the Eggs and Issues Breakfast and similar events.

“Education used to always be a non-partisan priority. We’ve gotten a little bit off track, and we hope this will be a chance, 2017, even with a Democrat governor and a Republican legislature, to find areas where they can work together,” Poston said.

NC Education Issues 2017

