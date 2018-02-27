Governor Cooper's Cabinet Gets Double-Digit Raises

Gov. Roy Cooper (Photo: WFMY News 2)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's Cabinet members have received additional raises since getting appointed last year above and beyond the $1,000 increases lawmakers approved for state employees last summer.

The state personnel office provided salary data Tuesday showing nine of the 10 Cabinet members getting 10 percent increases on Jan. 1. Transportation Secretary Jim Trogdon got an 11 percent raise, bringing his salary to almost $218,000 - the Cabinet's highest.

In addition, Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen saw her salary rise 22 percent last July 1. She's now paid $192,500.

State law sets Cooper's $144,399 salary, but he decides on Cabinet pay. Cooper spokeswoman Noelle Talley says the raises are about retaining and encouraging department leadership who take on tremendous responsibilities.

Charlotte's WBTV first reported the increases.

