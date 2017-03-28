Drug syringe and cooked heroin on spoon (Photo: Getty Images )

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The opioid crisis in High Point has the attention of North Carolina's top politician.

Governor Roy Cooper was at City Hall Tuesday for a roundtable discussion about the heroin problem.

Leaders from Triad rehab centers, emergency services and the Police Chief took part in the meeting.

Chief Kenneth Schultz brought up difficulties the High Point Police Department is facing purchasing Narcan to to treat overdoses.

Leaders with the jail talked about the need for more re-entry services to help prevent repeat drug offenses.

The Governor said he hears their concerns and knows it will take time and money to solve this problem.

"We cannot arrest our way out of this problem," Governor Cooper said. "We have to make sure that we get people into treatment and we limit the availability of these very potent and powerful drugs."

One idea brought up at the meeting was to provide counseling to people who overdose every time Narcan is administered.

The Governor's budget proposal for 2017-2018 dedicates more than $12 million to address opioid addiction across the state.

Copyright 2017 WFMY