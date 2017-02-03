NC Attorney General (Photo: WFMY)

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC -- Governor Roy Cooper made a school visit in Guilford County on Friday.

North Carolina's 75th Governor visited Sedalia Elementary. He toured the school and spoke to students and teachers. Guilford County Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras was also there for the special visit. Governor Cooper read two books to students: Dr. Seuss' Hop on Pop and The Day the Crayons Quit.

WFMY News 2 got the chance to ask Cooper about his plan to repeal House Bill Two. Cooper says his team is meeting with Republican and Democratic House and Senate members, and he is optimistic the General Assembly will pass a bill to repeal the so-called "bathroom law."

The General Assembly called a special session the week before Christmas, but could not reach a deal to repeal HB2. Cooper says he and Senator Phil Berger have talked to each other and continue to talk to each other, both in person and on the phone. GOP Senate leader Phil Berger has recently said he doesn't believe the votes are in his chamber for an outright repeal and says compromise would be required.

Four Senate Democrats sponsored repeal legislation filed Wednesday. A sponsor of Wednesday's bill - Sen. Jeff Jackson of Charlotte - disagrees, saying he believes a majority of House and Senate members would support repeal if there was a floor vote.

Cooper told WFMY News 2 "Senator Berger, Speaker Moore and then Governor McCrory would not have called a special session in December had they not believed HB2 was going to get repealed.” Cooper added, "that was our best chance, but it cannot be out last chance. We have to keep moving forward and working to find a solution for this.”

