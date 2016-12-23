GPD: Woman Dies After Being Ejected In Crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro Police say a woman died after being ejected from a car during a crash.

Just before 10:30 Thursday night, officers responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 40 westbound, just west of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.

Police say a woman in the vehicle was ejected during the crash and transported to a local hospital, where she later died.

Officials say they are withholding the victim's name until they notify her family.

