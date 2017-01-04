Graham H.S. Fire Academy Trains Future Firefighters

Students train like firefighters at Graham High School. (Photo: Custom)

GRAHAM, N.C. -- Alamance County students hoping to become firefighters can now get training and hands-on experience at Graham High School.

Graham High School's Fire Academy opened in the fall of 2016. The program will eventually include public safety and EMS, along with the fire safety program.

Students in the fire academy got to practice handling the fire hoses in full firefighter gear on Wednesday with the help of the Haw River Fire Department.

The Fire Academy includes students from Graham High School and other high schools across the district.

(Photo: Custom)

