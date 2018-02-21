Carolyn Prouty says she sang as part choir at Reverend Billy Graham’s Jackson Mississippi Crusade in the late 70s.

LEXINGTON, N.C. – Carolyn Prouty says she sang as part choir at Reverend Billy Graham’s Jackson Mississippi Crusade in the late 70s.

“It was so moving, and people’s eyes were filled with tears,” she said. “The spirit of God was so present in that group. It was awesome.”

Graham brought in choirs from all the local churches, more than 6,000 people who had only rehearsed together one time.

“But when we sang it, we were like one voice. It was in perfect harmony,” she said. “You just don’t get that.”

And you just don’t get many people with the charisma of Billy Graham.

“Such an impressive time. The stadium was full, but what happened was, there was no movement. Because once he started to speak there was no movement. Because once he started to speak, they were captivated,” she said.

Carolyn says he motivated her to become a leader in the church and share the word of God with others.

“It was such a positive influence in my life that it has been a guiding light to follow his ministry,” she said.

And nearly 40 years later, Graham’s message is still striking a cord with Carolyn.

“It’s an experience I’ll never forget,” Carolyn said. “And I’ll treasure that I took the time to fight the crowd and go and hear because I have that sweet, sweet memory.”

