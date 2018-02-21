Graham's Message To Greensboro: Christ or Chaos

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The building where Billy Graham's crusade happened was right where the Greensboro Coliseum stands now. While this land looks quite different than it did, the messages Reverend Graham delivered then, could almost be played word for word about the current events of today.

It was 1951 when Reverend Billy Graham came to Greensboro for six weeks. The start of the cold war. And in recordings of six of his Greensboro sermons from the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association website, The Reverend talks about problems with Russia, The Middle East and Korea.

"What a tense, fearful and mad world we're living in," he said.

He says the only way to stop the chaos is Christ.

"Before you can have world peace, you must be born again. I beg of you Americans return to the book, that leader Jesus Christ, to the church!" Graham said.

He wanted the people of Greensboro and the world to elect politicians who are also believers.

"It is high time the Christians rise and demand a moral and spiritual platform. This is the time for the church to be heard," he said.

But at the end of the day, he says it's your responsibility to help create world peace by believing in God.

"America is no stronger than you. If America is to survive, you must come to Christ, you must repent," Graham said. "If millions of Americans, as individuals would turn to Christ at this hour, I guarantee on the authority of God's word that America would be spared the blood bath, the judgment and the war that is upon us.

