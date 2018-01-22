Granddaughters Charged in Death of SC Pastor Duct-Taped, Beaten by Family

Nicole Krystyn Chewning, Amber Nicole Trent (Photo: Saluda County Detention Center)

SALUDA, SC (WLTX) - New charges have been filed in the death of James Boyd Chewning, a retired pastor who was duct-taped, restrained and beaten to death in November, according to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Chewning's granddaughters, Nicole Krystyn Chewning, 23, and Amber Nicole Trent, 26, were arrested last week and charged with with abuse of neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death, a felony which carries a penalty of up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Nicole Krystyn Chewning, Amber Nicole Trent (Photo: Saluda County Detention Center)

79-year-old Boyd Chewning died November 2, 2017, after having been duct-taped and beaten by his family, according to officials. Police originally charged Chewning's son and daughter-in-law with his death. Donald Ralph Chewning, 51, and Kathy Laine Chewning, 48, were charged on November 3.

Donald Ralph Chewning, and Kathy Laine Chewning (Photo: Saluda County Detention Center)

Investigators say Chewning, who lived with his family, was battered and restrained to a bed using zip ties and rags until he died. Officials also say the family used duct tape to cover his mouth and eyes.

According to the United Methodist Church of South Carolina, Chewing served 15 churches throughout the state in his 40 years as an ordained minister. (Photo: WLTX)

A United Methodist Church pastor, James Boyd Chewning service stretched over more than 40 years at United Methodist churches across South Carolina, according to a statement from the United Methodist Church. He retired as pastor of Emory United Methodist Church in Saluda and Nazareth United Methodist Church near Batesburg-Leesville in 2004.

