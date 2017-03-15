Grandfather Mountain With All the Chills Of the March Weather Madnesss

Grandfather Mountain, Swinging Bridge (Photo: Andrew Grindstaff | Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation)

LINVILLE, N.C.-- It may be cold in the Triad, but it's nothing compared to the temperatures at Grandfather Mountain. The park posted on it's Facebook page this afternoon that the temperature was 4.6 degrees Fahrenheit at the Mile High Swinging Bridge (and a wind chill of -18.3).

It makes your fingers cold reading this while typing...BRRRRRR!

It also didn't stop Grandfather Mountain's maintenance crews. They spend the bone chilling day removing snow from the park's roadways, pathways and parking lots.

