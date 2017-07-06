WFMY
Grandfather's Tip Leads To Alamance Co. Human Trafficking Bust

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 10:51 AM. EDT July 06, 2017

BURLINGTON, NC - A grandfather's tip led to four arrests in a sizable human trafficking bust in Alamance County.

In a Thursday news conference, Sheriff Terry Johnson and Alamance Co. District Attorney Pat Nadolski said at least two women have found to have been trafficked. Johnson said the investigation started after a man reported concerns about his granddaughter. 

It was believed some of the crimes occurred at an Econo Lodge in Burlington. Authorities are still investigating how many women were involved. 

One of the arrests includes William Reynolds, who's being held on a $3 million bond for multiple charges. The DA said Reynolds has 'a significant criminal record' and will face life in prison if convicted. 

