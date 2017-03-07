Grandson Charged With Stealing From Grandfather's Home In Ruffin

(Photo: Kevin Suthard)

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- Rockingham County Sheriff's deputies arrested two people and charged them in a home break-in in Ruffin.

On Sunday, March 5, sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Guerrent Springs Road in Ruffin for reports of a break-in and theft. Deputies say a homeowner discovered that someone broke in through a basement window, broke into a safe and stole a tablet.

A witness told detectives they saw 22-year-old Joshua Clark, the grandson of the home owner, and 23-year-old Elizabeth Turner entering the home.

Deputies said after speaking with the suspects, they found the safe in a wooded area of Pearson Cemetery Road.

Clark and Turner were charged with felonious breaking and entering, felonious larceny after breaking and entering, felony larceny and misdemeanor possession of stolen property.

Clark was placed in the Rockingham County Jail under a $23,500 secured bond. Turner was placed in the Rockingham County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in court on March 16th.

