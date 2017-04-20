Grant Funds 40+ Jobs Coming To Randolph County

Close-up of newspaper page seen through magnifying glass (Photo: Vstock)

RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC - Over 20 grants were approved by the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority on Thursday to create and fund hundreds of jobs across the state.

The requests totaled $10,637,897 and would create 252 jobs and fund an additional 510. 47 of those jobs are coming to Randolph County.

In the town of Seagrove, Sapona Plastics is adding 25 jobs after a renovation. The company provides injection molding and assembly of plastics parts.

SouthCorr, a packaging company, is hiring looking to hire 22 people in Asheboro. Though the job openings were announced earlier in the month, the grant is supporting the renovation of their building which will fund the additional positions.

For more information on the jobs and N.C. Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division go to their website.

