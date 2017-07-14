Grasshoppers Dog Yogi Berra Diagnosed With Cancer

Yogi Berra celebrating a birthday! Courtesy: Greensboro Grasshoppers (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro Grasshopper’s bat dog Master Yogi Berra has been diagnosed with cancer.

Donald Moore, the dog’s owner and President of the baseball team, says it’s inoperable and they plan to make sure his beloved lab is as comfortable as possible in the coming days.

“It’s a bad situation,” Moore said over the phone.

Vets at N.C. State’s College of Veterinary Medicine says the cancer is spreading from a tumor in Yogi’s salivary gland. They’re still running tests, but know nothing will cure the cancer.

The 9-year-old lab is an entertainer on the baseball diamond, especially since his sister Miss Babe Ruth retired in 2015.

“I’ve been amazed all these years, especially in recent years, how much people love those dogs,” Moore tells.



