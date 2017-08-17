Grasshoppers' Master Yogi Berra Dies of Cancer

Yogi Berra has been with the Grasshoppers since the 2008 season.

GREENSBORO - After being part of the Greensboro Grasshoppers for nearly a decade, Master Yogi Berra passed away peacefully Thursday from cancer. Yogi was born on April 11, 2008 in Greensboro and had been an integral part of the Grasshoppers team since late in the 2008 season.

“Unfortunately, Yogi has gotten progressively worse in the last few weeks and we didn’t want to see him suffer any longer,” said Grasshoppers President and General Manager Donald Moore. “He was an incredible member of our team and we are deeply saddened by his death.”

Yogi was featured nationally on Fox and Friends and Sports Illustrated when he became the first and only dog to ever be ejected from a professional baseball game on April 22, 2009. His fun-loving and affable nature made him a crowd favorite at games ever since.

Yogi is survived by his sister, Miss Babe Ruth, his niece Miss Lou Lou Gehrig, his Greensboro Grasshoppers Front Office Staff, and thousands of Grasshoppers fans whom he entertained for the last 9 years.

“I want to thank all the people who have kept Yogi in their thoughts and prayers since he has been ill. It's incredibly difficult to lose a member of your family, but I know he is now in a great game of fetch in Heaven.” Moore concluded.

The Grasshoppers will have a game-long celebration of Master Yogi Berra’s life during the Friday, Aug. 18 game vs the Hickory Crawdads. Each inning will highlight some favorite Yogism’s.

At the conclusion of the third inning, which was always his inning, the team will launch one more baseball, in honor of his dedication to chasing down the ball with passion and flare! After the game, a Yogi video tribute will be shown before the Fanomenal Friday Fireworks show.

