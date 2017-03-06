Grasshoppers' Stadium Now First National Bank Field

GREENSBORO – First National Bank and the Greensboro Grasshoppers have unveiled the new name and logo for the Grasshoppers’ ballpark, now First National Bank Field.

“FNB is committed to improving the quality of life in our communities, and our partnership with the Grasshoppers organization is just one, highly visible example of the level of commitment our new customers across North Carolina can expect,” said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank.

First National Bank will enter North Carolina through its planned acquisition of Yadkin Financial Corporation (Yadkin) and agreed to continue the sponsorship that was previously held by NewBridge Bank. Visitors to First National Bank Field will have access to two on-site First National Bank ATMs, part of the combined organization’s extensive, multi-state network of more than 400 branch locations and more than 550 ATMs.

“The partnership with First National Bank is an exciting opportunity for the Grasshoppers and for the greater Triad area. First National Bank is known for their commitment to service and we look forward to working together to make a difference for our fans, their families and the places they call home,” said Donald Moore, President and General Manager of the Greensboro Grasshoppers.

The Greensboro Grasshoppers will celebrate their first Opening Day at First National Bank Field on April 6.

