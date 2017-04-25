WFMY
Greensboro Approves 1st Construction Phase For Performing Arts Center

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 9:55 PM. EDT April 25, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro City Council approved the first phase of construction to start tomorrow on the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

The $78 million dollar project started in 2012.

At the time, the community foundation of Greater Greensboro projected the performing arts center in downtown Greensboro would open this year.

But Walker Sanders-- who is leading the project-- says the budget, designs and permits all played a role in the delays.

Walker now expects the Steven tanger performing arts center to open in Spring of 2019.

