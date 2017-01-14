Greensboro Boy Acts In Blockbuster 'Hidden Figures'

GREENSBORO, NC -- 10-year-old Tre' Stokes spent his Saturday in a movie theater with friends. Meanwhile, in movie theaters all across the nation, moviegoers were watching Tre' Stokes play a role in the blockbuster film, "Hidden Figures."

"I was the son of Janelle Monae who played Mary Jackson," Tre' said.

"Hidden Figures" tells the story of three brilliant NASA scientists, Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson, who helped launch astronaut John Glenn to space in the 1960's -- three black women most people didn't know about until now.

Tre' auditioned in Atlanta to land the part and filmed for more than two months. He shot six scenes for the movie including a picnic scene where he talks about not liking greens.

"I don’t want any greens, I said I don’t want any greens," Tre's said. "Because I really didn’t like greens in that movie… but in real life I really love greens."

Tre' said the director chose him pretty fast. He's only seen the movie once but he wants to go back to watch his performance again.

"When I saw it I was just excited and happy with how good I did. And I was just so grateful that the director put me in this movie. Because it was just absolutely great. One of the best movies I’ve seen."

Of course, Tre's parents, Shonia and Lee Stokes couldn't be more proud of their son.

"It’s amazing. I never expected it," Shonia said.

They didn't know much about the film when Tre' auditioned and only got the script once he was cast.

"We were elated," they said. "When we found out the details when we know what it was all about we were very excited about him being a part of such a great historical event and movie."

Tre' said being on set was a learning experience. Actors gave him advice and joked with him between scenes.

"Especially Janelle because she was the one I was spending the most time with," he said.

The 10 year old even got his own trailer to hang out in before filming. Tre's been acting since he was five years old. This is his first big movie but he's already working on his next roles.

"I’m going to keep going with my acting career. I feel like it’s going to be a long journey," he said. "All the people that worked with me said I did a great job and keep doing what you’re doing."

