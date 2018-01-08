Genesis Baptist Church in Greensboro hosted its sixth free food giveaway with 40,000 pounds of potatoes for anyone in the community. (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Genesis Baptist Church in Greensboro hosted its sixth free food giveaway with 40,000 pounds of potatoes for anyone in the community.

Pastor Calvin Foster, Youth Pastor at the Church and also Triad Coordinator for the George Rucker Sr. Food Ministry, says that Genesis is a drop site for the Food Ministry in the Triad.

“Anyone is allowed to come, just please bring your own bag,” the Pastor said.

The food comes from local farmers after their main harvests have gone to the market and is then donated to the Society of Saint Andrews in Raleigh to distribute.

Foster says people come from all over North and South Carolina and even Virginia to pick up some sweet potatoes from their giveaway.

“We’re always excited to hear the stories from people as it relates to the sweet potato pies, the sweet potato casseroles, the sweet potato bread,” Foster mentioned.

The giveaway started around noon on Monday, January 8, 2018 and is open to the public until the potatoes run out.

Foster said the Church tries to host two or three food giveaways a year for the community. The next giveaway date is not yet set.

