Greensboro Church Helps Family of Toddler Attacked By Dogs

GREENSBORO, NC – A Greensboro church community is rallying to help the family of a toddler attacked by two pit bulls on Tuesday.

The toddler and his family are refugees from Syria.

They've been living in Greensboro for only six months, hoping for a new beginning after escaping a violent situation back home in Syria.



Dr. Alice Stewart, a friend of the family, says the toddler is recovering well -- after hours of surgery on his face!

Stewart says it's heartbreaking to think about any family going a situation like this, let alone a refugee family who’s already been through so much.

"It's a difficult life being a refugee. It is not easy,” said Stewart. “These people were perfectly happy playing on their farm in Syria and they were not planning to move but circumstances pushed them out of there and brought them here and we want to be their neighbors And we want to be their friends."

Dr. Stewart is a member of the College Park Baptist Church in Greensboro.

They've been helping refugees settle in the Triad for decades.

On Wednesday, they assembled a team to help move furniture and clean up a new apartment for the family of the toddler attacked by two dogs!

The family was already planning to move on Wednesday and Stewart says the mother was pretty excited about the new place.

But everything changed when the attack happened on Tuesday morning.

While the family remains by the little boy's side in the hospital -- volunteers are turning the new apartment in to a home.

"They will be in a neighborhood with other refugee families who are going through similar situations and they can help each other and help explain things to each other,” said Stewart. “I think that will be a help."

The church also started an online fundraiser to help pay for the baby's medical bills.

So far they've already received more than $5,000!

No charges will be filed against the owner of the pit bulls, according to officials at the Guilford County Animal Services.

One of the dogs in the attack was shot by a Greensboro police officer.

The other escaped but was later captured by animal control services agents.

They were later both put down at the animal shelter.

The dogs are now being tested for rabies.

Officials expect those results to be back Thursday.



