WFMY
Close

Greensboro City Leaders Sign Proposal Letter To Trader Joe's

Greensboro Finalizes Note To Trader Joes

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 11:50 PM. EST March 07, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- "We want Trader Joe's!"

That's how Greensboro City Council members began their letter to the company's CEO, asking for the grocery store to reconsider coming to Greensboro. 

It goes on to say "Seldom does a day pass that citizens do not reach out to us and express the enthusiasm for the Trader Joe's brand." 

Trader Joe's considered a spot near the Friendly Center but pulled out in 2014 because of pushback from neighbors.

The only Trader Joe's in the Triad can be found in Winston-Salem. 

Greensboro's Proposal Letter To Trader Joe's

Copyright 2017 WFMY

WFMY

Greensboro Wants A Trader Joe's; Here's Why

WFMY

Greensboro City Leaders To Trader Joe's: We Want You Back!

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories