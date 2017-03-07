Greensboro City Leaders Sign Proposal Letter To Trader Joe's

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- "We want Trader Joe's!"

That's how Greensboro City Council members began their letter to the company's CEO, asking for the grocery store to reconsider coming to Greensboro.

It goes on to say "Seldom does a day pass that citizens do not reach out to us and express the enthusiasm for the Trader Joe's brand."

Trader Joe's considered a spot near the Friendly Center but pulled out in 2014 because of pushback from neighbors.

The only Trader Joe's in the Triad can be found in Winston-Salem.

Greensboro's Proposal Letter To Trader Joe's

