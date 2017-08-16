Greensboro Coliseum Belongs To The Dogs!

GREENSBORO, NC -- Greensboro's going to the dogs this weekend! The Greensboro Coliseum is hosting the Carolina Cluster Dog Show!

Over the next few days, you can bring your dog to meet trainers, learn about dog ownership, shop at vendors, and even get your dog in on the action!

Carl Ashby, Cluster Chair of the Carolina Cluster said, "Its a great opportunity to bring your dog and participate in the 'My Dog Can Do That' competition. It's really not a competition, its an opportunity to see what your dog can do. There's experienced trainers here, there's a ring. It's absolutely free you can come in and have some fun with your dog."

Your dog can even try dock diving! Whether its their first jump, or if they have experience, the American Dock Divers are making it possible at the show everyday! They say you should just be prepared to have a wet dog for a little while after!

The event runs through Sunday, August 20th at the Greensboro Coliseum. Admission is free but you do have to pay to park.

